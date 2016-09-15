By Anastasia Stepankowsky

Capitol Hill’s premier dance hub, Velocity, is beginning its 20th anniversary season.

After launching an emergency capital campaign five years ago at the edge of the Great Recession, Velocity’s revenue increased 265 percent by 2013.

Velocity’s growth has been overseen by artistic director Tonya Lockyer. Lockyer holds a long list of credentials that includes faculty positions at both Cornish College of the Arts and the University of Washington, and a dance career that has sent her around the world.

“It’s really important to have places like Velocity in Seattle,” Lockyer said.

One of the goals Lockyer had when taking on a lead role at Velocity was to increase the organization’s national profile, to make Seattle a destination for dancers and choreographers just like New York City. This vision is very much in alignment with what co-founder KT Niehoff wanted 20 years ago.

“I wanted it to be a national and international center for dance,” Niehoff said.

Niehoff and co-founder Michele Miller both left their leadership roles at Velocity 10 years after they started the organization. Miller wanted to continue her focus on teaching after coming back from a year in Hong Kong, and Niehoff was not ready to be an arts administrator.

“I wanted to be an artist within the structure more,” Niehoff said. “It’s amazing to put your heart and soul into something and then watch it launch without you.”

Lockyer’s hunger to make Velocity and Seattle into national centers for dance stems from an experience she had while teaching, when a dance student approached her crying because she didn’t want to leave Seattle, but felt there was nothing for her here.

“Tonya is really the creative vision of Velocity, and she has started some really compelling programs,” Niehoff said.

Niehoff, who has a theater degree from New York University, still guest teaches and presents her work at Velocity, and praises the “Made in Seattle” program Lockyer started during her tenure at Velocity. The program focuses on showing work created by Seattle artists, and has helped several to get their works to the national stage.

“Capitol Hill has many experimental artists who push edges of dance that aren’t just aesthetic, but also cultural,” Lockyer said. “Now, Seattle is a center for dance in the nation,”

Between 2011, when Lockyer came on, and 2014, Velocity’s ticket sales skyrocketed 348 percent, and the organization also paid off all of its debt.

Because of the organization’s growth, it is always looking for ways to help the community.

One of the most prominent things Velocity has done is partner with the Capitol Hill Arts District, which Lockyer chairs, to take over management of V2, the pop-up arts space created in the old Value Village while the building awaits redevelopment.

“We didn’t want a huge symbol that art is being pushed out,” Lockyer said.

Hundreds of people have used the space since the organizations took it over in this spring.

The historic Kelly Springfield building is scheduled to be redeveloped in January, turning into a mixed-use space with a possibility for some housing. The historical facade will be kept.

Lockyer stresses that the Capitol Hill arts scene is alive and well, even with increasing development.

“There may be condos, but the spirit is still there,” she said.

Velocity’s fall kick-off event is Sept. 23-25. Tickets are $20-25 at the door, 1621 12th Ave. The event will include some of the best performances from 2016 and previews of 2017 performances.

“It has taken a lot of vision and tenacity to get here,” Lockyer said.

“You can’t get to 20 years without an amazing community behind you.”