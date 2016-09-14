By Genesee Martin

The First Hill Improvement Association held a community conversation to coincide with the Seattle Design Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Future of First Hill was hosted by the Frye Art Museum and ran for more than two hours, bringing together seven speakers to talk about architecture and urban design’s impact on communities. Each speaker was given 15 minutes to talk about a topic they felt was important to the conversation, with 30 minutes devoted to taking questions from the audience at the end.

Speakers included Mark Hinshaw, architect and urban planner for the Seattle Housing Authority, FHIA executive director Alex Hudson, SiteWorkshop manager and co-founder Mark Brands and Larry Kreisman, program director for Historic Seattle, Jen Song, manager for the Yesler Terrace Arts Initiative under SHA, International Living Future Institute Living Community Challenge manager Marisa Hagney and ILFI Living Community Challenge director Alicia Daniels Uhlig.

“The intent of today’s program is to discuss the evolving geography of Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, highlighting the projected impact of current architectural expansion and redevelopment projects,” said moderator Jill Rullkoetter. “Through a series of short presentations, this program seeks to ask, ‘What is a neighborhood? How does architecture and urban development converge with social and cultural life to create a dynamic environment for communities to live, work, and play?’ ”

Topics addressed by speakers were historical and contemporary First Hill, its current and future open spaces, the ongoing redevelopment of Yesler Terrace and opportunities for sustainable development.

Hinshaw and Song spoke about the Yesler Terrace project, which is using local artists and working with the public works department to redesign the 30-acre property that houses 8,000 tenants with a wide range of incomes, age groups and ethnicities.

Hagney and Daniels Uhlig talked about reimagining sustainable use of available land, while Brands focused on current parks and open space, as well as what to expect down the road.

Kreisman started the conversation by outlining the history of First Hill, beginning in the early 1900s, when it was primarily single-room buildings — constructed that way due to the elevation of the hill — connecting to influential districts such Pike Street. He said Historic Seattle created an inventory and map of First Hill in 1976, which he felt showed how much of the community had been lost over time. He said the area is now considered low-income and high density, a place people go for retirement or medical appointments.

“It’s not a landmark district,” Kreisman said.

Hudson addressed the current First Hill community and its future direction, outlining its population makeup, neighborhood challenges and efforts to improve residential life. She said First Hill — from Union Street to Broadway to Main Street, with Interstate 5 making up the western boundary — has roughly 13,000 residents, making it the densest residential community north of San Francisco, and in all of Seattle. First Hill is also the only residential neighborhood zoned for highrise buildings up to 300 feet or 30 stories, giving the area a population density 135 percent higher than anywhere else, Hudson said. The median age in First Hill is 38, with the largest age group being 18 to 35 year olds, comprising 37 percent of the population.

First Hill has no choice but to adapt, he said.

“If you look at a two-block radius from where we are right now, in the next three years there will be 1,126 new units of housing, two blocks from here. That’s a 13 percent population increase,” she said. Because of household ratios, that means 1,700 new residents in that timeframe. “Some other things that make this a very unique neighborhood compared to the rest of Seattle is we have about 40 percent of our population are people of color, which is higher than the Seattle average by 10 percent. Only 6 percent of households here in First Hill have children; that’s compared to an 18-percent average citywide. Twenty-seven percent of population make less than $20,000 a year, and if you wrap in less than $35,000, that’s 42 percent, so many of the people living here, including at Yesler Terrace, are poor folks. And that, in conjunction with some of the more privileged people who live in our neighborhood, creates a really eclectic and textured mix.”

Brands talked about a significant lack of parks, green and open space and community environment in First Hill. He also spoke about rights of way taking up to 30 percent of total land use, urging residents, developers and planners to reimagine that space.

He said one way to increase open space is already being incorporated into development projects, including the First Hill Mile, which Swedish Medical Center will create as part of its public benefits package for expanding its First Hill campus. The walkable loop will be tied together with landscaping and wayfinding art around its facilities.

More than 40 people attended the conversation and were asked to start a conversation with neighbors, family and friends about reimagining for rights of way spaces.

Uhlig said while we are focused on mobility and access in this presentation, a 50+ page report summarizing a vision for creating a Living Community in Seattle’s First Hill and Central District neighborhoods is available on the International Living Future Institute website and asked people to comment. Read it here.