By Genesee Martin

A public hearing held by the Seattle Department of Transportation received more than a dozen attendees who expressed concerns, not about what a new proposed Restricted Parking Zone would do, but what the revisions would not cover.

Two proposals are being introduced, one to amend current Parking Zone 15 on Capitol Hill and the second to create a new parking restriction zone south of it.

The new zone would expand from Melrose Avenue East to Broadway and from John Street to East Roy Street and across to Lakeview Boulevard. Residents north of East Roy to East Highland Drive between 10th Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard East would be eligible for parking permits for the new zone changes.

The new restrictions are being introduced because of the recent opening of the Capitol Hill light rail station, to manage on-street parking for residents who live in the area verses business patrons, construction workers, contractors, visitors and service workers.

The public hearing was held at the Capitol Hill Top Pot Doughnuts on Saturday, where SDOT staff met with residents, answered questions and generated an idea of the needs of the community.

Several residents said it’s the nighttime hours that are the real issue. One woman said residents love the businesses in the area, such as bars and restaurants, but are faced with a double-edged sword due to patrons enjoying leisure activity after hours. She said she works late at night, and can spend as much as 45 minutes to an hour looking for a parking spot when she comes home.

Another woman described having to park her car in a 30-minute parking spot and then move it multiple times during the night.

Current zoned parking is restricted to four hours without a permit from noon to 6 a.m. every day while the new hours would be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., limiting parking to only two hours without a permit, something residents urged SDOT to amend to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Proposed changes to Zone 15 and the new zone would have the same hours of operations.

“For the residential parking zone proposal for this area of Capitol Hill, I think it’s valuable and needed, so long as we get the right hours that can accommodate the people who live here,” said resident Gerry McBarron. “The business impact, the construction workers, the people going to the commercial enterprises like restaurants and bars, that’s the real impact for the people who live here, and the micro-unit housing is much more of a problem.”

Far from feeling that their needs were being ignored, McBarron said he felt SDOT was simply not aware of the nighttime parking issue.

McBarron also said that he appreciated having the Capitol Hill light rail station, which he’s used almost every day since its opening last year. He has even taken to telling his friends to use the light rail when visiting because of the lack of parking. McBarron told SDOT Associate Transportation Planner Becky Edmonds and other attendees that having a social gathering at his home at Boylston Avenue and Harrison Street was getting difficult, if not impossible.

Edmonds said without input from residents, SDOT would have difficulty making a balanced decision, and is soliciting additional comments through a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CapitolHillRPZ. Comments can also be emailed to capitolhillparking@seattle.gov. The deadline for the survey and comment submission is Sept 26.

“We sent out 8,000 mailers to residents of the area but we only got maybe one-tenth of 1 percent to respond,” Edmonds said, which is around 75 comments.

She said the city requires more feedback from the community about its needs and whether the proposed parking restrictions will improve the area or create more problems.

Parking permits for specific zones are $65 for two years. In addition, several residents mentioned that one-time only visitor parking permits can also be purchased for as many as 50 installments. One woman said when she and her husband had work done on their house, she purchased a 30-day parking permit for the contractor, an option that apparently is not widely known.