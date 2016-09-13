The Seattle Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback for a proposed Zone 15 extension of a restricted parking zone near the Capitol Hill Station, which is intended to prevent commuter parking on residential streets.

With the addition of an RPZ south of East Madison earlier this year, this proposal would be the 33rd restricted parking zone established in the city. RPZs allow two-hour parking 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday except by permit, which allows a resident to remain in the same spot for up to 72 hours. Each residence in an RPZ is eligible for up to four permits for vehicles. Permits cost $65 and are valid for two years — a $10 low-income option is also available to those who qualify. Guest permits can be purchased for $30, with one allowed per residence.

The RPZ program was originally established in 1979 to mitigate the impact of major institutions on residents in nearby neighborhoods.

SDOT is conducting an online survey to gather feedback on the proposal, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CapitolHillRPZ. Surveys must be filled out by Sept. 26.

Comments can also be emailed to capitolhillparking@seattle.gov.

A presentation will be provided by SDOT staff 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Top Pot Doughnuts, 609 Summit Ave. E.