Editor’s Note: A member of Lowell Elementary’s PTA has provided the Capitol Hill Times with photos of feces allegedly left at the playground by a woman on Tuesday, Sept. 13. These photos could be considered graphic to some of our readers. For that reason, the photos can be viewed closer to the bottom of this post.

By Brandon Macz

A member of the Partners at Lowell School School PTA is in the process of filing a police report after a woman allegedly left feces on a bridge connecting two play structures at the Capitol Hill elementary school on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The pathway running past the elementary school playground, connecting 11th Avenue to Federal Avenue East, was closed by the Seattle Department of Transportation on Sept. 2, a response to a longtime issue with discarded needles and condoms.

PALS member Suzanna Mak said a custodian now unlocks a gate to the playground on 11th and another gate between the playground and school for morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups.

“They’re now going to push that back and make it much closer to the actual pick-up,” Mak said.

Mak and a number of parents had let their children use the playground after school on Tuesday, she said. Mak describes seeing a woman in the play area, looking anxious, with her arms crossed and possibly carrying something. Mak states she initially thought it was a new parent trying to find their child.

A short time after school let out, Mak went to see why a number of children were staring at the play bridge. It turned out to be human excrement, she said.

“I think they brought it with them,” she said. “They would not have had time to make it there.”

The droppings were photographed, Mak said, and another parent is taking the lead in filing a police report, which PALS has been told would be categorized as a harassment complaint.

“It’s hard to know what to think,” Mak said of the incident. “What you know is it was aimed at kids.”

The woman Mak believes left the feces on the play bridge is described as between 5-foot-2-inches and 5-foot-5-inches tall, white, with wavy brownish hair and possibly wearing cutoffs.

It remains unclear when SDOT will reopen the popular pathway that had been used by parents and children, but also attracted drug users. A spokesman with the transportation department tells the Capitol Hill Times there is no information to update.

“I reach out to them once a week on behalf of the PTA,” Mak said, “and still nothing.”