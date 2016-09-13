POLICE BLOTTER

Occupied restroom

Two Seattle Police officers were sitting in their patrol car in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue East at 12:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, when security officers from Seattle Central College flagged them down.

One of the guards was holding down a man who looked like he was trying to fight them. A witness told the officers the suspect had assaulted the security guards while they were escorting him off campus, and they placed the suspect under arrest.

The security guards told officers the suspect had been hanging out in a bathroom inside the building. He was talking to himself and had smeared feces on the wall. The security officers asked the suspect to leave, but he was uncooperative, so they grabbed him by the arms and walked him out.

Once outside the suspect swung a phone charger box that was attached to a phone cord at the security officers’ faces. He missed his target, but the box hit one of the officers in the back hard enough to leave a mark.

The suspect was uncooperative with police, screaming and being generally disruptive. He was booked into King County Jail for assault.

Angry customer

A clerk at a convenience store in the 100 block of 15th Avenue East called 911 at 4:28 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to report an encounter he had with an inexplicably angry customer.

He said was standing behind the counter when a man came in and asked him where the bread was. He pointed the customer to the bread aisle, and the customer seemed confused. He walked around the counter to show him. As he rounded the counter, the customer grabbed a cardboard display from the counter and threw it at the clerk. The display did not hit him, but he was afraid so he walked back around the counter to get away from the suspect. Once he was back standing behind the cash register the suspect grabbed a plastic wet floor sign and threw it at him. The flying object missed the clerk. The suspect then abruptly left the store and headed south on 15th.

Abusive stranger

Police responded at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, to several 911 calls reporting a man had just thrown a large rock at a woman, hitting her in the knee, near 14th Avenue East and East Cherry Street.

One of the 911 callers said the suspect was last seen at the intersection of East Marion Street and 14th Avenue East. Responding officers found the man in the 900 block of 14th Avenue East.

The suspect refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and was muttering to himself under his breath. He was placed into handcuffs and sat on some stairs on the sidewalk. He began to spit on the officers, hitting one officer in the face, getting it in her eyes and mouth.

The victim told police she’d been walking her dog in the 500 block of 14th Avenue East when she saw the suspect walking down the sidewalk in her direction. He crossed the street, entered a parking lot and then started walking back toward her. Suspicious of the man’s behavior, she called out to two passersby. As she called out to the passersby, she felt the rock hit her knee.

Two witnesses told police they’d seen the man throw the rock at the victim, hitting her in the knee. The victim’s knee was swollen, but she was unable to walk on it. Seattle Fire medics responded and took her to the hospital. The police officer that had been spit on was also taken to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail under two counts of assault and one felony warrant.

Dog fight

Police responded at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to a 911 call from the intersection of 10th Avenue East and East Pike Street reporting an altercation involving three men that ended with one pulling out a gun.

The two victims said they were on the corner of the intersection when the suspect approached them and began asking about the health and wellness of their dog. The suspect said the dog was in an unhealthy situation and threatened to forcibly take the dog from the victims. A fight broke out between the three men, the suspect tackling one of the victims at one point before pulling a semiautomatic handgun from his right pocket. He pointed the gun sideways at the victim and said, “Come at me.” The dog was not injured during the incident.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Stolen tools

Police responded at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to a burglary at a building in the 300 block of Belmont Avenue East.

The business manager said two pieces of construction equipment were stolen from an unlocked storage room on the ground floor between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. An exterior door was left unlocked, and $1,385 in equipment was taken.