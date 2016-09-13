By Brandon Macz

Capitol Hill’s Cairo has been refashioned as event space Generations, an evolution owners say is in step with the changing neighborhood — the name says it all.

“It’s like a generational change from Cairo into this space,” said Generations manager Zachary St. John, “and then the generational change in the neighborhood.”

Nestled within apartments and other small retailers and restaurants, at 507 E. Mercer St., Cairo had operated for eight years before shutting its doors last spring.

An eclectic store, Cairo had been a clothing shop that also provided art and music space, “and literally no parking, which made it hard to do retail here,” said Aimee Butterworth, who co-owned Cairo with Joel Leshefka, both a part of the Generations switch.

“A lot of people definitely were sad to see it go, more so than I thought,” Butterworth said, but the goal had always been to provide a community space. “I think we can actually do that a lot easier with this incarnation of the space.”

The 700-square-foot space has been opened up, with little frills and a lot left to the imagination of those renting it out for private events, art shows, music, yoga, photo shoots, workshops, etc. A virtual reality team recently set up in the space, St. John said, which is an intriguing use he’d like to explore more.

It’s bar-ready and a hallway was added through the old store room, with a much improved bathroom in the back.

“The bathroom was notoriously disgusting,” St. John said.

The walls were left white, which not only provides an intimate setting, but also makes for a good art space, Butterworth said.

“Leaving the walls white was definitely purposeful for that reason,” she said.

Rates can be as low as $25 an hour, topping out around $100, St. John said. There are also daily, hourly and weekly rates.

“It kind of depends on the impact the event has on the space,” he said.

Generations will have a grand opening party Friday, Oct. 7, and a pop-up vinyl sale on Saturday, Oct. 15.