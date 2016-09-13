By Brandon Macz

Before coming to the Frye Art Museum, Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker looked back on her 15 years spent as director of the Museum Villa Stuck in Munich, Germany.

“I had seen my colleagues stay in their positions too long,” she said, museum directing being a civil service in Germany, where people generally remain until retirement. “When I looked back and saw my best work, I determined it had been at seven years.”

That’s how long Birnie Danzker planned to direct the Frye and, according to those plans, will step into the unknown and away from the museum on Oct. 2.

Birnie Danzker has actually been with the Frye Art Museum for eight years, she said, starting as the museum’s first Frye Foundation Scholar, traveling back and forth from Munich to Seattle to curate The Munich Secession and America.

Having spent a year exploring collections and exhibitions here, Birnie Danzker said she was very interested when she was offered the directorship at the Frye.

“Each director brings a certain set of priorities and tasks and accomplishments, and then it’s really time for the institution to be revitalized by a new direction,” Birnie Danzker said.

She’s looking forward to seeing what new director Joseph Rosa will bring to the table, coming from the University of Michigan Museum of Art after six years at the helm. She said she wishes him luck.

“Not that he’ll need it,” she said. “He will have his own view and understanding of where the Frye should go and will go.”

Birnie Danzker met Rosa while she was curating Isamu Noguchi and Qi Baishi: Beijing 1930, comprised of collections from the University of Michigan Museum of Art, the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum.

“We worked very closely on that project,” she said, “and each institution had a role on that project.”

She added it was a great opportunity to see Rosa’s museum, the staff and the man himself in action. They also see each other twice a year during meetings of the Association of Art Museum Directors.

When asked about her accomplishments during her seven years as director of the Frye, Birnie Danzker said she sees her work more as satisfying a list of priorities. Frye Art Museum is free to the public, that community support and development crucial to how the museum shapes its programming, she said. That also means bolstering burgeoning Seattle artists, which was quite a task when Birnie Danzker arrived at the Frye in 2009, the country in the depths of recession. Now Seattle is seeing a boon of development, including twin residential towers being constructed where the Frye’s parking lot now sits, which will provide long-term revenue for the museum.

“Between those two situations, we haven’t seen a major change in the ability of artists in the city to find housing, keep housing, find funding for their projects, find spaces for their work,” Birnie Danzker said.

Private galleries are doing better, now that there has been some economic recovery, she said, but there’s still not as much space as what a museum can, and in the case of the Frye, is offering.

Birnie Danzker said she’s proud of the work she did with the Artist Trust, and through $1.1 million in funding from the Raynier Institute & Foundation funding, to create the Frye | Artist Trust Consortium to support exceptional artists, both in developing skills and producing pieces.

“It’s still, to my knowledge, the only program of its kind,” she said.

Then there was Genius/21 Century/Seattle, a four-month exhibition of more than 65 Seattle artists from every discipline, which wrapped up in January.

Birnie Danzker doesn’t have another position lined up, but will be attending an academic forum in China, and writing a text for an exhibition in the Städel Museum in Frankfurt, Germany, both in November. She announced her departure from the Frye last year, with one year left on her two-year contract extension.

“Any pragmatic person would have sat down and given thought to the next steps,” she said, but one reason for not doing so was because of how productive she’s been the last seven years. “The second reason is I’d love to take a break. I’d love to take a little bit of time and just stop and reflect, and that’s what I did after I left Munich.”

Birnie Danzker doesn’t have time now to think about future job prospects, as she is now curating an exhibition filled with pieces from collections compiled during her seven years with the Frye.

To: Seattle | Subject: Personal reflects the political, social and economic changes that occurred from 2009 to 2016, the story largely being told through the featured artists. Birnie Danzker is also providing text for the exhibition, which she is still writing. The exhibition will celebrate her time with the Frye 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the museum, 704 Terry Ave.

“It’s the kind of farewell that I will enjoy the most, in celebrating with the artists,” Birnie Danzker said. “I can’t think of a better celebration.”