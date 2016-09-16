By Brandon Macz

First Place Scholars experiences many challenges with the families and students it serves.

Providing education to disadvantaged students at the tuition-free private school is made even harder when doing so in a weathered 91-year-old building.

Through a $100,000 Large Projects grant through the Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund and a $110,450 community match, much-needed repairs are on the way.

“It didn’t come a moment too soon,” said board president Dawn Mason.

The school experienced a water pipe break before the Labor Day weekend, which insurance covered.

“We have some old galvanized pipes,” Mason said. “These things happen, and we got open; it’s all good.”

The brick building, at 172 20th Ave., started as the Herzl Congregation in 1925, when the Central District was a predominantly Jewish neighborhood. The city purchased the building in 1970, converting it into the Odessa Brown Neighborhood Health Center, which operated a nonprofit satellite facility for Seattle Children’s Hospital. The clinic moved in 1994. First Place purchased the building from the city for $1.4 million in 2001, and renovations were done at that time.

Friends of First Place Scholars has a 2016-17 plan for renovating the building, which is also the location for First Place’s housing program for families facing trauma.

“The school is so dilapidated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, Jr., First Place grant writing consultant. “I took a camera through there and video-recorded everything, from the floor to the ceiling.” The same will be done as improvements begin. “We are going to be tracking everything, because we want the city to see.”

Friends of First Place Scholars asked for $82,000, but received the $100,000 maximum amount available through the Neighborhood Matching Fund. Perkins said there’s plenty of work to be done with it.

First Place Scholars is in need of new lighting, plumbing and toilet repairs, a boiler replacement, a fix to poor circulation with its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, a leaky roof, holes in the walls, a sidewalk replacement due to current tripping hazards and landscaping. Perkins said ivy hanging from the brick facade and spilling onto the ground has become “a haven for rat colonies.”

“This is what poor kids in rich Seattle get, this is the kind of school that they’re subjected to,” he said. “We need to get this building beautified, so they have a place that they can call, ‘This is ours,’ and feel safe.”

A steering committee of experts has been formed to track the work done by contractors.

“A lot of them are former city inspectors,” he said. “We have a couple of them that used to be Seattle or county building inspectors. … There were some questionable things about some previous contractors. We thought we would just move forward.”

The steering committee is now working with the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, which manages the matching fund. Perkins said he hopes to have contracts in place by the end of October.

Early learning model

First Place Scholars became the first charter school in Washington in September 2014. When the state Supreme Court struck down the charter-school law as unconstitutional in late 2015, First Place went back to a tuition-free private school.

The school managed to secure a bridge grant to continue the 2015-16 school year.

KOMO reported in early September that parents of about 90 First Place students received a voicemail from the school, notifying them that second through fifth grades would no longer be taught there.

“We could have done this earlier, but we had a decision we had to make,” Mason said, adding about 63 families were affected. “We didn’t have the funding for those grades, and we still don’t.”

Seattle Public Schools spokesman Luke Duecy said the district reached out to the affected students, providing them with school and enrollment resources.

Mason said First Place will work under an early learning model, serving students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade, focusing on preventive education over remedial. She calls it the “Gates Foundation model,” where rather than investing in cures for AIDS and water-borne diseases, the foundation invests in vaccinations, she said.

“So, what we are is like a vaccination,” Mason said. “Instead of trying to close the gap, we’re trying to prevent the gap.”

If funding allows, she said the hope is to add another grade next school year.

“It’s our every attempt to add a grade for next year, a second grade,” she said.