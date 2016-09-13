Editor’s note: This is an update to a previous article printed by the Capitol Hill Times regarding found skeletal remains in Interlaken Park on Sunday, Sept. 4. At the time, it had not been known that there had been two bodies found in Interlaken Park, less than a week apart.

By Brandon Macz

On Aug. 30, hikers found the badly decomposed body of 29-year-old Jonathan LeBaron Jr., in a wooded area in Interlaken Park. His father tells the Capitol Hill Times it is believed he’d been there since early June. His only ID on him was a government food card.

“I’m grateful that someone found my son,” said Jon LeBaron. “I knew he was dead; I just didn’t know where he was.”

LeBaron said Jonathan had been homeless for a long time, struggling with heroin addiction. He went into treatment at the Matt Talbot New Hope Recovery Center in Seattle, and had been clean for 4 1/2 months, his father said. Jonathan had been staying with him in Kenmore for 2 1/2 months, his father said. One Friday Jonathan went to see a psychologist, LeBaron said, then disappeared.

“He died June 10, is what we decided,” LeBaron said. “There wasn’t much of him; just some bones and skin and stuff.”

LeBaron went to Interlake Park the Sunday after Jonathan was found, to see where his son had died and find some closure, he said. He ended up on the wrong side of the hill.

“That’s where I stumbled on the other body,” LeBaron said, “looking through some bags and some other homeless stuff. That’s where I saw the skull.”

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud confirmed on Monday, Sept. 5, the skeletal remains had been founded in an overgrown area of the park, that they had been there “quite a while” and there appeared to be nothing suspicious about the case.

A staffer with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office told the Capitol Hill Times it is expected to take some time to identify the remains, and any further information would be found on the media line, if it were made available.

“The first fella,” LeBaron said of the remains he found, “he’d been there a while — a long time.

The cause of death for Jonathan LeBaron Jr., was listed as unknown. In a Facebook post, his father states there was no paraphernalia found near his son’s body. LeBaron said he has seen too many people die as a result of drug addiction.

“Both of my sons were addict,” he said, his other son now clean and working as a carpenter.

One of the officers that responded for Jonathan was the same that responded to LeBaron’s call about the skeletal remains, he said, the officer showing him exactly where his son had been found.

Jonathan’s father went with a friend and left a wooden cross at the site where he died on Sept. 4. Jonathan would have been 30 on Oct. 9.