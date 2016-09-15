Unless you bought a home in Seattle 20 years ago, inherited one, snuck in a bid during the crisis or work in the tech sector, chances are you’re among the 80 percent of Capitol Hill residents who rent.

The perception of the renter by the more important homeowner can often be as skewed as the image that pops in a person’s head when they hear the word homeless. Renters are often described as apathetic and transient, jumping from pad to pad, unaware of and unaffected by the frequent bumps in property taxes.

We didn’t need Capitol Hill Housing experts to tell us that mental construct of an average Seattle renter is way off base. Many people who rent would be happy to stay where they are, if they could afford it. Renters may not be property owners, but someone owns those units they’re living in, and only an idiot doesn’t think increased property taxes get passed down when it comes time to renew that lease.

It isn’t always apathy when it comes to advocating for better and more affordable housing options in Seattle. A lot of times it’s that property owners are older and have more time to go down to the poorly timed city council meetings. Often renters are distracted by little things, like making enough money to maintain shelter and also eat, and end up expending more energy on meeting these goals than trying to understand the extremely complex and often controversial legislation being proposed, allegedly for their benefit.

No, renters don’t need Capitol Hill Housing to tell them where they stand when it comes to a lack of affordable housing and misconceptions about their commitment to being true Seattle residents.

What Capitol Hill Housing’s EcoDistrict is offering, through its Renter Initiative, is a way to take those underrepresented voices and amplify them through its gaining numbers. The Renter Initiative provides a manageable time and place for renters to express their opinions and learn how to better engage with the policymakers, to correct the narrative and state collectively and emphatically that they are here to stay — if the market will let them.

Those policymakers will be at next Saturday’s Renter Summit, where they will undoubtedly provide a status update on the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda being implemented by the city, and attempts to designate public lands as prime sites for affordable housing, which has been a stated mission of House Speaker Frank Chopp and Sen. Jamie Pedersen.

The number of people who attend this Renter Summit needs to be large enough to reflect not only the diversity of renters living in Capitol Hill but the variety of opinions about how the housing affordability crisis should be solved.

Seattle is a city struggling with a population growth its lawmakers should have anticipated sooner. It seems impossible to catch up. But Seattle is also a city filled with innovators and people who can be excited into giving new ideas a place to grow.

For all of those renters who just want to experience all of the amazing offerings that prompted this growth in the first place — great dining, entertainment and retail — but can’t because their every day is filled with panic about keeping a leased roof over their heads, this is the time to stand up and be counted.