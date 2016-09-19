By Brandon Macz

The Seattle City Council on Monday approved rezoning the site of a 144-unit mixed-use residential development at 23rd Avenue and East Union, allowing the project to reach a maximum height of 65 feet, up from 40.

A companion development to The Central on the south side of East Union, Lake Union Partners plans to construct a six-story market-rate apartment building at 1220 E. Union, with four street-level retail spaces — a total of 11,641 square feet — and 109 below-grade parking stalls.

The site of the East Union Apartments had been zoned Neighborhood Commercial 2-40’, which set a maximum height of 40 feet. The Seattle City Council approved rezoning the property to NC2-65’ on Monday, however, a vote to update the city’s official land use map was tabled due to a lengthy protest in council chambers for an unrelated matter. The rezone vote was unanimous, and council will take up the map update ordinance next week.

East Union Apartments will be constructed on three parcels at the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue East and East Union; one where the 76 gas station and convenience store is located; another where Cappy’s Boxing Gym and Seattle Kajunkenbo & Kung Fu Kids is located; and the other an overgrown parcel that has been used as a community garden and tool shed in the past.

A transportation impact analysis estimates a net increase of 890 daily vehicle trips will be created by the project, including 46 peak a.m. trips and 98 peak p.m.

Councilmember Rob Johnson said Monday that Lake Union Partners had responded to recommendations of the East Design Review Board and will be making voluntary payments under the city’s Mandatory Housing Affordability for Commercial. The developer estimates those payments to total $60,277.

The city is working to pass a residential MHA code, which would require residential developments to include affordable housing or developers to pay into a fund for it elsewhere. As part of the contract rezone, Lake Union Partners is including four affordable housing units at East Union Apartments, at 60 percent of the average median income for 50 years. That’s nearly 3 percent of the total units.