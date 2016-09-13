Capitol Hill Housing’s EcoDistrict will host its first Renter Summit 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave. E.

Building on the work of the EcoDistrict’s Renter Initiative, a growing collective of Capitol Hill renters, who now represent 80 percent of the neighborhood’s population, the summit will connect residents with the leadership to tackle housing issues specific to them.

Doors open for lunch and mingling at 11:30 a.m., with welcoming remarks from CHH planner and Renter Initiative organizer Alex Brennan, followed by a poetry reading by Michelle Peñaloza and remarks by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and former city councilmember and activist Nick Licata. An art performance will then be provided by Vis-à-vis Society.

The first briefing will be on rent affordability and provided by Sara Maxana, principal planner with the Puget Sound Regional Council.

A briefing on mobility will then be provided by Shefali Ranganathan, executive director at Transportation Choices Coalition.

There will then be a number of discussion groups.

A Q&A will follow, with a panel comprised of Washington House Speaker Frank Chopp, state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, Seattle councilmembers Rob Johnson and Kshama Swant, Maxana and Ranganathan.

The Renter Summit will conclude with a happy hour at a to-be-determined bar at 3 p.m.