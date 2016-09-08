By Brandon Macz

8 Limbs Yoga Centers owner Anne Phyfe Palmer has seen a lot of change in Capitol Hill over the last 20 years.

“It was actually less discovered at the time,” she said, “which was good, because I was able to have a second-floor space that I wanted and people were able to find parking.”

Phyfe Palmer said it was pretty “audacious” of her to start a yoga studio in 1996, having only been practicing for two years, but she had a feeling she would find success.

She had been teaching aerobics since she was 16. When her instructor moved away, she suggested trying yoga to get stronger.

“It was just so challenging, but also so exhilarating,” Phyfe Palmer said, “and I just knew this was something people would be drawn to more and moe as it came available.”

Phyfe Palmer studied with Kathleen Hunt, who founded Samadhi Yoga on the corner of 12th Avenue and East Pike with her husband, Steven Davis, in 1999. The business moved in 2014.

“I was hooked immediately,” Phyfe Palmer said, “because it was a physical practice, but it was also a mental and spiritual practice.”

Most of the Capitol Hill building at 500 E. Pike was Brocklind’s bridal and costume shop when Phyfe Palmer inquired about taking some of its second-floor space. She said an acquaintance who had also been teaching aerobics had looked at the space, but told her they couldn’t use it.

“I had to spend six months convincing them to rent it,” Phyfe Palmer said, landing a corner space upstairs in 1996. 8 Limbs later moved over in the building, adding boutique and office space in 2000, and then more space in 2004. “It’s less room now, but it’s all consolidated.”

8 Limbs refers to the limbs of yoga teachings, the business’ slogan being “Many paths, follow yours.” Since opening, Phyfe Palmer said she’s added to 8 Limbs’ offerings, which include pre- and post-natal yoga, 50+ yoga, kids and family yoga and meditation.

Phyfe Palmer opened an 8 Limbs studio in Wedgwood, in 1999, which she said quickly became a community hub. Then came a West Seattle location in 2005 and then Phinney Ridge in 2009.

“I feel like yoga’s still growing, but what’s happening is the offering are growing,” she said.

Phyfe Palmer doesn’t have plans for opening more 8 Limbs locations in the near future, she said, and is instead focused on what her studios do well, sustainability and keeping clients and employees happy. Everything about business, she said she learned along the way.

“I was not a business person,” she said about the start of 8 Limbs. “I didn’t have any experience in business.”

She credits the lasting power of her business on being able to adapt to the needs of the community, adding various programs and classes over time, but not overextending herself or her staff.

“Now what I’m seeing is restaurants are going out of business because there are too many,” Phyfe Palmer said of Capitol Hill, “and that’s also what I’m seeing with yoga studios.”

To celebrate 20 years in Capitol Hill, an anniversary party will be held at the studio on Saturday, Oct. 15. Classes at all four 8 Limbs will be free 7:30 a.m. to noon that day, with afternoon classes cancelled for the party. Special mini-classes will be held at the Capitol Hill studio 4-6 p.m.

“They’re not really the normal classes,” Phyfe Palmer said. “They’re what the teachers wanted to teach, but hadn’t been able to.”

The party will start at 6 p.m., with a short Indian Odissi dance with Douglas Ridings, KEXP DJ Darek Mazzone and offerings from Lady Krishna’s Peppermint Lounge. Find out more here.

“We’re really excited to celebrate, because I think sometimes yoga can be serious,” she said.

Phyfe Palmer said this year she is also addressing topics surrounding social consciousness, which will include anti-bias training for staff, as 8 Limbs works to make sure its studios are inclusive of anyone interested in learning yoga and meditation.

“Just what does it really mean to feel at home somewhere?” Phyfe Palmer said when describing her goal, “and that’s a lot of work, and we really are working hard on that.”

8 Limbs is hosting a workshop, “Seeing the Water: Whiteness in Daily Life,” 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in space donated by First Covenant Church of Seattle, 400 E. Pike St.

Phyfe Palmer lives with two daughters, Lily and Coco, and husband, Bez, whom she met while he was attending classes at 8 Limbs.

“He came to classes and went to different teachers mostly,” she said, “and two years later something clicked.”

Phyfe Palmer has written a memoir about her experience starting and running 8 Limbs, she said, and is now looking for an agent to help her get it published.